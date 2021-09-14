BDL chief bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar

Awarded for best implementation of official language among member organisations of TOLIC of PSUs in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar (first place) to the chairman and managing director of Bharat Dynamics Limited and TOLIC chairman Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired) for the best implementation of official language among member organisations of Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) of PSUs in Hyderabad, for 2019-20 under Region ‘C’.

The Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar, consisting of Rajbhasha Kirti Shield, was presented on Tuesday on the occasion of Hindi Diwas at a glittering ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The TOLIC, Hyderabad, under the chairmanship of CMD-BDL has been bestowed with Rajbhasha Award at National Level for the fourth time for the best implementation of Official Language among member organisations comprising public sector undertakings in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Hindi fortnight

Hindi Pakhwada (Hindi fortnight) was celebrated at the Food Corporation of India, Regional Office, Hyderabad. The fortnight-long celebrations, which commenced on September 1, concluded on Tuesday at the HACA Bhavan campus of FCI here to coincide with the Rashtriya Hindi Diwas celebrated every year on this day.

Panel meet at SCR

Zonal Official Language Implementation Committee meeting was organised through video conference at South Central Railway (SCR) headquarters on Tuesday as part of Hindi Diwas celebration. The meeting was presided over SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya. All the principal heads of departments and officials of Divisions and Eorkshops participated in this meeting.