BDL, Army set up oxygen plant at Military Hospital

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), under the Defence Ministry, and the Indian Army have joined hands to install an Oxygen Generator Plant having a capacity of 960 litres per minute, which is equivalent to 170 to 220 cylinders per day, at the Military Hospital in Secunderabad on Friday.

BDL chairman and managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra and General Officer Commanding South India Lt. Gen. Arun, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Sub-Area Commander Lt. Gen. R.K. Singh, BDL director (finance) N. Srinivasulu and others were present during the official launch.

The oxygen generator plant taken up with CSR funds has in-built manifold for secondary oxygen supply to address in case of power failure, unit malfunction etc. Three more such plants are being planned at Kondapur Government District Hospital, King Koti Government District Hospital and ESIC Medical College Hospital here, said Commodore Mishra.