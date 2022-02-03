BDL, Army ink pact for anti-tank missiles

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 00:58 IST

Contract to be executed in three years

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and the Indian Army have signed a contract worth ₹3,131.82 crore for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs-M Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to the Indian Army.

The contract, which was signed in New Delhi, on Wednesday, will be executed in three years. With this, the BDL order book position stands at ₹11,400 crore.

Chairman and managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired) said Konkurs-M being manufactured under a licence agreement with a Russian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) has been indigenised up to a maximum extent. The missile is also being offered for export to friendly foreign countries.

Konkurs-M is a second-generation mechanised infantry anti-tank guided missile, to destroy armored vehicles equipped with explosive reactive armour, said a press release.