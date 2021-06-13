B’day party at farm house: 68 youngsters booked

HYDERABAD

13 June 2021 20:08 IST

As many as 68 youngsters, including 21 women techies, were booked by the Cyberabad police on Sunday for taking part in a birthday party organised at a farm house in Kadthal village of Ranga Reddy district in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines. The celebrations were held on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said that 47 men, including the organiser and farmhouse owner K. Bharath (24), a techie, and 21 women gathered on the premises to celebrate the birthday of their friend Varun Goud, who is currently at large.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team along with Kadthal police raided the farm house and found a large quantity of liquor and a huge sound system, he said. Apart from Bharath and Varun, the cops also booked Zeeshan Ali Khan (26) from Mehdipatnam, Anvesh (24) from SR Nagar and 64 others.

“Whoever is found violating lockdown rules will not be spared. Criminal cases will be registered against the organisers as well as participants, and they will be prosecuted as per law,” Mr. Reddy warned.