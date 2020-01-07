BCs stage protest seeking release of fee reimbursement dues

Members belonging to the Backward Classes Welfare Association (BCWA) staged a protest in front of the Samkshema Bhavan here on Monday demanding release of fee reimbursement dues, cancellation of biometric attendance system in hostels and sanction subsidy loans to BC Corporation beneficiaries.

Speaking at the protest, National BCWA president R. Krishnaiah alleged that the State government is functioning with anti-BC attitude and that it needs to be changed. On the condition that meals would be provided to inmates of BC welfare hostels only after registering their biometric attendance, he said that it hurts their self-esteem.

He explained that the budget allocation for BC communities was reduced to ₹2,890 crore this year (2019-20) from ₹5,678 crore last year, when there was a need to increase it to at least ₹10,000 crore. Demanding immediate release of ₹1,400 crore fee reimbursement dues pertaining to the last year, Mr. Krishnaiah said several college managements are pressurising BC students and their parents to clear the fee and are refusing to give certificates to students who completed their studies.

As a result, a large number of students who had passed BE, B.Tech, Pharmacy, M.Tech, MBA, MCA and other post-graduate courses are unable to get their pass certificates and marks memos since the college managements are holding the documents in lieu of fee dues, the BCWA founder said. When asked, the managements respond that they would give certificates only after the fee dues are cleared.

Further, the managements are also asking the second and third year students to clear the fee stating that they would refund it after they get the amount released from the government. He also pointed out that some colleges are not allowing students to attend classes if the fee is not paid. The managements are not giving certificates even to the students who secured jobs after completing the academic courses, he alleged.

Mr. Krishnaiah also demanded the government to increase the scholarship amount from ₹500 a month to ₹2,000 to Intermediate and under-graduate degree students, from ₹650 to ₹2,500 per month to students of engineering, pharmacy and other post-graduate courses, open 300 new college hostels for SC, ST and BC students, to commence 119 BC residential schools at least from the coming academic year and sanction of stipend to all eligible students. The protest was led by BC Students’ Association president J. Anji.

Leaders of BCWA G. Krishna, N. Venkatesh, A. Ramkoti, V. Ramakrishna, R. Chandrasekhar Goud and others participated.