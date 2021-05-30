BCR Trust helps out patient with black fungus symptoms

The prompt response and timely intervention of volunteers of the Bhadrachalam-based Bandaru Chandar Rao (BCR) Trust helped a COVID-19 patient with symptoms of “Mucormycosis” (black fungus) avail himself of the 108 ambulance service to travel to Hyderabad, located more than 300 km away from the temple town, for treatment.

Sources said the 39-year-old petty vendor of Rajupeta Colony in Bhadrachalam had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Area Hospital in the temple town for one week.

He reportedly developed swelling in the eye and facial pain with suspected symptoms of black fungus on Saturday night.

Family members of the patient called the BCR helpline on Sunday morning seeking their help to ensure prompt treatment for him at the dedicated public health facility in Hyderabad for treatment of the serious fungal infection.

The volunteers of the trust led by CPI (M) State committee member A J Ramesh and town committee secretary Gaddam Swamy rushed to the hospital.

They inquired about the health condition of the COVID-19 patient with the hospital superintendent and, in coordination with the staff, sent the patient to the Gandhi hospital in the State capital in an 108 ambulance on Sunday afternoon.

The BCR Trust members performed the last rites of three COVID-19 victims, including two from the temple town and one from Chodavaram in neighbouring Yetapaka mandal of Andhra Pradesh in the past one week.

They are providing free food to needy COVID-19 patients and extending help to families affected by the pandemic in the temple town and its surrounding areas.