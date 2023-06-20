BC organisations renew demand for extension of last date for financial assistance scheme

June 20, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KARIMNAGAR/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

With the last date for submission of online applications for the State government’s newly launched financial assistance scheme for Backward Classes Vocational Communities slated to end on June 20, various organisations representing the BC communities renewed their appeal to the State government to extend the time limit.

The online application process began on June 6 and the last date to apply for the new scheme is June 20.

On June 9, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched the scheme meant for extending financial assistance (grant) of ₹1 lakh each to the eligible members of the Backward Classes artisans/vocational communities to make them economically self-reliant.

A clutch of organisations of BC vocational communities have been demanding an extension of the last date for the scheme citing the “difficulties” being faced by many members of the BC communities in obtaining the caste/sub-caste and income certificates required to be submitted along with the online application.

Chethi Vruthidarula Sangham Bhadrachalam town president B Lakshman deplored that many applications for income and caste certificates were pending at the mandal revenue office due to dearth of adequate field staff.

The last date for submission of online applications be extended to enable all eligible members of BC communities apply for the scheme, he appealed.

Sources in the Revenue Department said some of the staff members were deputed for the ongoing voter verification drive.

Telangana BC Commission member Kishore Goud said the newly launched scheme will help the members of BC artisans/vocational communities achieve financial self-reliance and help revive the traditional vocations and strengthen rural economy. The path-breaking scheme will be a continuous programme, he said quoting the official sources.