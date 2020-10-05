BC leaders urge Kishan for caste-wise enumeration

HYDERABAD

05 October 2020 00:09 IST

Seek to know why it was changed afiter BJP returned to power

Leaders of several Backward Classes associations led by R. Krishnaiah, president of the National BC Welfare Association, on Saturday requested Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy to take up enumeration of BC communities as part of the forthcoming Census exercise.

The delegation called on the Union Minister here and explained him about the necessity of community-wise enumeration of BCs as part of the Census.

Mr. Krishnaiah reminded that it was due to BJP’s pressure the Congress-led government at the Centre had agreed to enumerate BC communities in 2010. In 2018, a meeting on Census chaired by the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too had decided to take up enumeration of BC communities as part of the Census.

Mr. Krishnaiah sought to know why there was the change in the Centre’s decision on community-wise enumeration of BCs after the BJP returned to power in 2019. He also brought to Mr. Kishan Reddy’s notice the Supreme Court judgment wherein it was directed to take up enumeration of BCs community-wise. Later too, both the Supreme Court and several High Courts had reiterated the view for taking up community-wise enumeration of BCs.

The BC bodies leaders later stated that Mr. Kishan Reddy had assured them that the BJP government at the Centre is ready for community-wise enumeration of BCs as part of the Census and a decision would be taken after discussing the matter with the ministry concerned.