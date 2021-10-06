BC leaders seek alms in protest

NALGONDA

06 October 2021 00:38 IST

Shirtless and with an empty plate in hand, leaders of Backward Classes in the district sought alms at the town’s clock tower on Tuesday to protest against the government’s 'careless attitude' towards the community.

“The government is seeing us just as vote-giving beggars,” they said, going around the junction, seeking alms from motorists and pedestrians on the roadside.

Its leader from the student union, A. Janardhan Goud, said the State government had not issued notification for loans through BC Corporation. He demanded that the government release a white paper on schemes and funds expended so far for the various backward classes.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is unfortunate that MLAs, MPs and MLCs from the BC community are not raising the much-required issues. All of them should unite and demand immediate action by KCR, particularly for aids and loans through BC Corporation,” they said.