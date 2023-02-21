BC Commission chairman seeks socio-economic caste census data

February 21, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

Telangana State Backward Classes Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sought ‘Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011’ data pertaining to Telangana to enable the commission to take up welfare measures for BC communities.

Mr.Rao said due to non-availability of the census data prepared by the Centre, the State government could not effectively cover the welfare schemes for BC sections. This was also acting as a serious impediment in arriving at the actual percentage of reservations for BCs in local bodies.

No concrete percentage of BCs in total population was arrived at though an ambitious caste census was taken up in 2011. The actual percentage of BC population in the country was still not officially revealed, he said.