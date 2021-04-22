BC body urges CM to fill up Group posts as zonal system issue is settled

Krishnaiah writes letter to KCR

National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to issue notifications to fill Group-I, II and III posts since the issue over zonal system has been resolved.

‘No notification yet’

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Mr. Krishnaiah said notification for Group-I posts was not issued for the last 10 years and about 1,600 posts in the direct recruitment quota in 18 departments were lying vacant. Many such posts were being handled by others with ad hoc promotions.

He alleged that several direct recruitment posts were being filled with promotions as the higher authorities concerned were not identifying the direct recruitment posts properly while sending proposals to the government for filling them. He suggested the government to identify by taking into account the number of Group-I and II officers retired during the last 10 years and how many promotions were given to the two group posts during the period.

Mr. Krishnaiah said even by the rough estimate about 1,600 Group-I posts, 4,000 Group-II posts, 5,000 Group-III posts and 36,000 Group-IV posts were under the direct recruitment quota and requested the government to fill them by issuing notifications.

He also appealed to the Chief Minister not to give in to the pressure from the employees’ associations, who he said would want to delay the direct recruitment so that they could still stay in those posts.

He also sought a clarification from the government on direct recruitment to the 34 categories of State cadre posts as there had been a talk that all such posts would be filled with promotions, causing grave injustice to the unemployed youth.