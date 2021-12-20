BC body stages protest for hike in mess charges

National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah has demanded that the State government increase the mess charges of about 8 lakh students staying in welfare hostels immediately as providing a nutritious meal for ₹10 is not possible.

Speaking at a dharna organised by the association here on Sunday, he said there is a need to increase the mess charge as per the price rise index as providing healthy food for students staying in university, SC, ST, BC welfare, residential school and college hostels is not possible with the allocation being made by the government.

He stated that the mess charges were fixed five years back but the prices of all commodities have gone up at least by three times during the period making it difficult to provide healthy food to students in government-run hostels. As a result, the students are being provided poor quality food as following menu is not possible, he said.