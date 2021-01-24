BC bodies want hike in their quota

HYDERABAD

Several Backward Classes associations have demanded that the State Government enhance the quota for BC communities from the existing 25% to 52% in proportion to their population along with the implementation of 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) among the upper castes.

A meeting of BC associations attended by 14 bodies held here on Sunday to discuss the government decision to extend 10% EWS quota to the poor among the upper castes.

President of National BC Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah sought to know how far it was justified to give only 25% reservation to BCs who comprise 52% of the population, when the government was planning to extend 10% quota to the poor among upper castes who comprised only 9%.

