Hyderabad

BC bodies want hike in their quota

A meeting of BC associations.   | Photo Credit: arrangement

Several Backward Classes associations have demanded that the State Government enhance the quota for BC communities from the existing 25% to 52% in proportion to their population along with the implementation of 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) among the upper castes.

A meeting of BC associations attended by 14 bodies held here on Sunday to discuss the government decision to extend 10% EWS quota to the poor among the upper castes.

President of National BC Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah sought to know how far it was justified to give only 25% reservation to BCs who comprise 52% of the population, when the government was planning to extend 10% quota to the poor among upper castes who comprised only 9%.

BC associations leaders G. Krishna, N. Venkatesh, T. Rajkumar, R. Chandrasekhar Goud, T. Ashok, Srinivas, M. Chanti, and B.C. Venkat attnded.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2021 11:13:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/bc-bodies-want-hike-in-quota/article33651429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY