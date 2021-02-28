BC bodies plan ‘Chalo Parliament’

National Backward Classes Welfare Association along with other BC bodies will take up “Chalo Parliament” in the third week of March with the demand of 50% reservation for BC communities in the law-making bodies and creation of separate ministry for BCs.
Activists of BC Associations would go to Delhi in three special trains and take up “Chalo Parliament” march with 5,000 of them in support of the two demands. The decision was taken at a meeting of the NBCWA held here on Saturday.
Speaking at the meeting, president of NBCWA, R. Krishnaiah, alleged that BC communities were provided 27% quota in education, employment and local bodies, against their proportion of over 50% in the population. However, the SC and ST communities BCs have no quota in the law-making bodies, he said, and accused the upper castes of denying them of their due share in political sphere.
BC associations’ leaders G. Krishna, N. Venkatesh, P. Satish, M. Mahender Goud, R. Chandrasekhar Goud, M. Chanti, K. Manohar and others participated in the meeting.
