January 24, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ at the University of Hyderabad campus by some student organisations has led to controversy with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) lodging a complaint with the Vice Chancellor seeking action against those involved.

University Registrar Devesh Nigam has asked for a report from the security officials, who were responsible to bring such issues to the notice of the authorities, to submit a report, which is likely to be handed over on Monday. “We will take the necessary action after the report is submitted and studied,” a University official told The Hindu.

Apparently, a section of students belonging to some student groups organised the screening late on Saturday. The security officials who learned about it reached the screening place and requested it to be stopped as no prior permission was obtained by the students, which is mandatory. However, the students under the banner ‘Fraternity Movement - HCU unit’ refused to stop it.

A section of the teachers and students in support of the screening said the documentary was not banned and there are no orders from any authority not to screen it. The Union government has only asked the social media companies like Twitter and YouTube to take off the documentary from their platforms. So there is no violation anywhere was their argument.

However, the ABVP leaders claim that the purpose of screening the controversial documentary was to create trouble on the campus that was peaceful with a focus on academics. There is a sinister design behind the screening, they argue. “Where is the need for screening when everyone can watch it on their gadgets if they wish to? Screening is a deliberate attempt to disturb peace,” argued Mahesh Namani, a research scholar and ABVP member.

University officials said the campus was peaceful and there is no untoward incident. The role of the police will come into play only if the University decides to lodge a complaint against the organisers.