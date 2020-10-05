Bathukamma sarees distribution in Karimnagar

Collector Konduru Shashanka directs the officials to complete the task by October 15

With the State government fast-forwarding the distribution of Bathukamma sarees, festive mood has set in the Karimnagar district.

District Collector Konduru Shashanka on Monday directed the officials to distribute the sarees before October 15, following all the guidelines related to COVID-19. He instructed the officials to constitute teams, who in turn with coordinate with panchayat secretary, self-help groups and fair price shop dealers will take up the task of distributing the sarees at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in the villages.

In Karimnagar town and surrounding municipalities the saree will be distributed in coordination with concerned ward members, bill collectors, self-help groups and ration shop dealers. The officials have been told to stick to the stipulated time-frame and ensure that all the eligible beneficiary women receive the sarees ahead of the nine-day Bathukamma festival, which will commence on October 16.

Mr. Konduru said that this year they will distribute over 3.10 lakh Bathukamma sarees in the district. “On October 9, 10 and 11, the sarees will be delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries due to COVID-19 pandemic and after October 12, the women can get the sarees from nearby fair price shops,” he said, adding that concerned officials must wear masks and use hand sanitisers while taking part in the distribution. Irrespective of the caste and religion, women aged 18 years and above and belonging to Below Poverty Line families are eligible for Bathukamma sarees and people must get benefited by the government’s initiative, the Collector said.

He further requested the beneficiary women to carry their food security card, Aadhaar card or any identification card to avail the scheme without any hassle. With IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao personally overseeing the distribution of handloom sarees weaved at Sircilla, Warangal and Karimnagar, officials across the State are on the high drive to meet the deadline. Distribution of sarees in implicate patterns and myriad colours has become a ritual among the women folk in the State, as many wait eagerly to get to experience the ‘gift’ of the State.

This year, the government had spent ₹ 317.81 crore to produce 91 lakh sarees of 6.30 metres each and another eight lakh sarees of 9 metres length in 287 designs and colours to satisfy the choice of all women. The nine-metre sarees are worn by elderly women, especially in the districts of north Telangana.

Last year, the State spent ₹313 crore on the production of Bathukamma sarees.