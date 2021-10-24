Bathukamma in Dubai

On Saturday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa witnessed a unique show that celebrated Telangana’s Bathukamma.

The show was live across various platforms around the globe at 9:30 p.m. Telangana Jagruthi made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people.

The screening featured the map of India, map of Telangana, CM KCR, Bathukamma flowers, with Alipoola Vennela playing in the background. Slogans of Jai Hind, Jai Telangana, and Jai KCR echoed with tears of joy and pride among viewers.

MP Suresh Reddy, RTC chairman MLA Bajireddy, PUC chairman MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Shakeel, Ganesh Gupta, Dr. Sanjay were joined by MLC Kavitha, who witnessed the historical moment. The screening was also attended by several dignitaries from the UAE.