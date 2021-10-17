Bathukamma festivities bloom on college campus

Students from different states dressed in resplendent attires celebrated Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana, at the Regency College of Hotel Management.

The atmosphere was lively as the students from across the country picked up the nuances of creating Bathukamma, considered a symbol of the beauty and eternal glory of Goddess Gauri, and played around them, singing Bathukamma songs, so unique to Telangana culture.

“The festival is celebrated to make students aware of the authenticity of culture, tradition and food,” said P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy, principal of the college.

Since flowers, colours and celebration are an integral part of this festival, the girl students also wore the traditional ‘Langa Oni’ and adorned themselves with gold jewellery.

A special sweet dish called maleeda made of jaggery was prepared for this festival and distributed among students. The guests who witnessed the event appreciated the students and faculty for encouraging togetherness, passion of creativity, team building spirit, learning and honing hospitality awareness through the festival.