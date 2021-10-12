Bathukamma celebrated in UK with great fanfare

Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) held grand celebrations of Chenetha Bathukamma and Dasara in London and dedicated the celebrations to the National Health Service (NHS) staff and COVID-19 warriors.
The celebrations were attended by Indians across UK apart from British MPs Virendra Sharma and Seema Malhotra along with Houslow Mayor Bishnu Gurung. TAUK vice-president Shusmuna Reddy said the event was also dedicated as Chenetha Bathukamma and Dasara to get wider support for handlooms in tune with Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s idea.