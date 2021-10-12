Hyderabad

Bathukamma celebrated in UK with great fanfare

Non-resident Indians at the Chenetha Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations organised by Telangana Association of United Kingdom in London.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) held grand celebrations of Chenetha Bathukamma and Dasara in London and dedicated the celebrations to the National Health Service (NHS) staff and COVID-19 warriors.

The celebrations were attended by Indians across UK apart from British MPs Virendra Sharma and Seema Malhotra along with Houslow Mayor Bishnu Gurung. TAUK vice-president Shusmuna Reddy said the event was also dedicated as Chenetha Bathukamma and Dasara to get wider support for handlooms in tune with Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s idea.


