Bathukamma celebrated at London’s Tower Bridge

27 October 2020 22:42 IST

Festivities scaled down this year in view of COVID-19

The surroundings of historic Tower Bridge of London reverberated with Bathukamma songs as the Telugu diaspora celebrated the flower festival there in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) founder Anil Kurmachalam said women members not exceeding the limited number of six women played Bathukamma as a tribute to Telangana’s annual festival.

Mr. Kurmachalam said the festival is held on a grand scale in London every year but in view of COVID restrictions, they scaled it down. “We have responsibility to promote and respect our culture and festivals, so instead of celebration, we took it as responsibility and appreciated TAUK women members who travelled all the way to London Tower Bridge braving the chilled weather,” said association president Pavithra Reddy Kandi.

