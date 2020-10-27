Bathukamma celebrated at London’s Tower Bridge

The surroundings of historic Tower Bridge of London reverberated with Bathukamma songs as the Telugu diaspora celebrated the flower festival there in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) founder Anil Kurmachalam said women members not exceeding the limited number of six women played Bathukamma as a tribute to Telangana’s annual festival.
Mr. Kurmachalam said the festival is held on a grand scale in London every year but in view of COVID restrictions, they scaled it down. “We have responsibility to promote and respect our culture and festivals, so instead of celebration, we took it as responsibility and appreciated TAUK women members who travelled all the way to London Tower Bridge braving the chilled weather,” said association president Pavithra Reddy Kandi.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath