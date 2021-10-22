Bathukamma at Burj Khalifa today

Hyderabad

22 October 2021 20:26 IST

Flower festival of Telangana, Bathukamma, will feast the people of Dubai with the world’s largest screen on Burj Khalifa, showcasing it to the world on October 23.

Telangana Jagruthi, led by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, has made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for local people.

Ms. Kavitha, who will personally be present at the event, said that Bathukamma has gone global, and this will be another effort to introduce the great culture of Telangana to the world. The documentary with A.R. Rahman’s recently-composed Bathukamma song will be shown on the Burj Khalifa screen at 9.40 p.m. and 10.40 p.m. It will be telecast live from 9.30 p.m. across the world through various platforms.

