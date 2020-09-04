Basketball buffs get new a platform to dribble and shoot

Hyderabad

04 September 2020 22:37 IST

15,000-sqft state-of-the-art indoor arena launched in Gachibowli

Basketball enthusiasts can now boast of a world-class facility to pursue their passion in the city, thanks to the launch of Keystone Basketball Academy in Gachibowli here on Friday.

The 15,000-square foot, fully air-conditioned indoor arena is equipped with a FIBA standard imported maple wood playing surface, competition grade equipment and a specialised training gym, according to Norman Issac, FIBA Commissioner and also director of the academy.

“Managed by a team of career professionals who have been actively involved in the sport at the national and international levels, the academy offers a comprehensive training program catering to a variety of age groups and comprising of regular training sessions, one-on-one coaching, specialised boot camps, leagues and tournaments, international certifications, corporate sessions and more,” he explained.

The focus will be on complete player development with maximising a player’s potential through high intensity workouts focusing on ball skills, strength, speed, endurance and enhancing basketball IQ to elevate and prepare each player by analysing their inherent strengths, work on their weaker aspects and prepare them for high level competitive basketball, Mr Isaac added.

A part of education

For her part, Srilakshmi Reddy, the founder and director of Keystone School, said they believed sport to be an integral part of the culture and education of the community. “Team sports, especially, are effective in building critical skills such as leadership, communication, strategy and influencing. We chose to promote basketball as it is among the fastest growing sports and there is a real need for a high quality facility in our local community to nurture and grow the sport,” she said.

Head Coach, P. S. Santosh, a former Indian Army basketball player and a qualified FIBA World Association of Basketball Coach (WABC), also believes in working on holistic development of players by providing them insights into nutrition, preparing them to reduce injuries and also aiding in quicker recovery.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the academy is operating under FIBA health and safety guidelines to provide a safe environment for the players.