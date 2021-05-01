Baseless charges, sayshatchery

MEDAK

01 May 2021 23:22 IST

In a twist to the ongoing controversy over the land encroachment at Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Masaipet mandal, Jamuna Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Collector A. Harish, stating that the allegations levelled against them on land encroachment were false, fabricated and baseless.

“These allegations were made to malign our company’s reputation by vested interests. There is not an iota of truth in allegations made against our company. We hereby and hereunder bring the following facts about legally acquired land by our company,” said company representatives in their memorandum submitted to the officials.

They listed out the extent of land purchased by the company, the date and from which farmer in detailed format. Six such instances were mentioned in the list.

“Having purchased above mentioned lands, we have built 12 breeder laying farm sheds in addition to two brooding farm sheds with utmost bio-security standards in survey numbers 55, 124, 125, 127, 128, 129 and 130 of Achampet village of Masaipet mandal. Also we are in the final stage of erecting poultry feed plant in survey number 111 of Hakimpet by obtaining several loans from Canra Bank. The fact being so, false news being telecast against our company. The same kindly be noted. We, as a corporate legal entity, are bound by law of the land and committed to follow in true spirit. Should you need any further information, we are ready to furnish the same and cooperate with the investigation officers,” said the memorandum submitted by the Jamuna Hatcheries