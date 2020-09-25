Bars and clubs allowed to reopen

The State government on Friday permitted with immediate effect reopening of all bars, clubs and tourism bars that were closed since March 22, initially due to lockdown and later in adherence to Central government guidelines restricting various services to contain the threat of COVID.

A Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the following conditions would apply to reopening of bars, clubs and tourism bars. They include use of non-touch infrared thermometers or thermal screening at entrance of bar, proper queue management and hygiene conditions, crowd management in parking lots, provision of hand sanitiser, wearing of mask by bar staff and crew, ban on gatherings, musical events and dance floors, deep cleaning and sanitisation of entire bar premises in morning and evening everyday, sanitisation before new customers occupied seat and proper ventilation on the premises.

However, permit rooms attached to liquor shops will remain closed till further orders.