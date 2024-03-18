Bariatric surgery patients share experiences at Hyderabad meet

March 18, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CARE Hospitals in Hyderabad organised a connect programme on Monday for bariatric surgery patients, fostering a supportive environment for recovered individuals to share their journeys with medical professionals and family members. The programme aims to address the pressing health crisis of obesity and rising bariatric surgeries. Krishna Mohan, a doctor, highlighted the benefits of bariatric surgery in improving associated comorbidities. ”Through the programme, we aim to foster a supportive community where patients can freely exchange experiences, aiding each other in their post-surgery journeys. Bariatric surgery not only facilitates weight loss but also offers significant improvements in associated comorbidities,” he added.

