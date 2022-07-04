Bansilalpet step-well to be developed as tourist spot

Minister examines repair works

The ongoing repair works at the stepwell in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the stepwell located in Bansilalpet would be developed as tourist spot and all the required measures would be put in place towards this direction.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav, along with Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, visited the stepwells at Bansilalpet in Sanathnagar on Sunday and examined the ongoing repair works.

Later interacting with local residents, the Minister said that stepwells will be developed on the lines of the well in Golden temple, in Punjab. A musical lighting system and gallery would also be constructed, he added stating that parking lot would be arranged and works would be completed by August 15.