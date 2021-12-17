Banks to reopen today

Day two of the 2-day nationwide strike by public sector bank employees and officers on Friday saw bank branches in Telangana remaining closed and some automated teller machines (ATMs) going out of service.

The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine bank employees and officers’ unions, had called for the strike against privatisation of banks. Specifically, it had opposed the Centre introducing the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the current session of Parliament. Two of the nine unions, however, did not participate in the strike.

UFBU Telangana leader R. Sriram said that the strike was a success and the forum will chalk out the future course of action depending on what the decision government takes on the proposed privatisation.

Sources in the banking industry said the number of ATMs that were not working was more compared to Thursday, presumably on account of the machines running out of cash. Most of the banks had loaded cash on December 15, an official said.

According to sources, employees’ in charge of ATMs at an iconic bank building in Gunfoundry have been asked to report to work early on Saturday.