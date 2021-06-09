Banks to function as usual from June 10

HYDERABAD

09 June 2021 21:32 IST

Bank branches will function to their usual timings from June 10 with a special meeting of the Telangana State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) held on Wednesday taking a unanimous decision to this effect.

It was unanimously resolved to restore normal banking timings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a communication from SLBC to member banks said following the meeting that was held in the backdrop of the State government relaxing lockdown norms. While extending the lockdown by 10 days, from June 10 to June 19, the government on Tuesday had also decided to extend the relaxation timings from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since introduction of the lockdown in mid-May, bank branches and offices had been functioning to different timings. Initially, for about a fortnight, the branches were open to public from 8 a.m. to noon and thereafter, from June 1-9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Besides advising banks to revert to usual timings, for branches and administrative offices, up to June 19, the SLBC said “all types of business activities may be carried out by branches.” Thus far, in view of the lockdown, the branches had been only providing essential services to customers like cash deposit/withdrawal, remittances and clearing of cheques besides handling government business.

According to the SLBC communication, any instructions/advisory issued by the district/State administration would supersede its guidelines. “We reiterate that the controllers may exercise discretion in consultation with district administration and LDMs for any unforeseen situations to safeguard the health of general public and bank staff,” it said.