Banks sanction ₹ 222 crore loans at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme

June 08, 2022 21:49 IST

Sanction letters for ₹ 222.23 crore loans under various schemes, including PMEGP, Standup India, Mudra and for MSMEs, were issued by public sector banks at a customer outreach programme organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts here on Wednesday.

Additional Collector of Hyderabad Venkateswarulu and Additional Collector of Rangareddy Ravi Kumar, SBI Hyderabad General Manager Debasish Mishra, Indian Bank Hyderabad Zonal Manager Chandra Prakash and several other senior officials of banks participated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officials of the two districts emphasised importance of such outreach programme and urged banks to facilitate credit flow to various segments of the society, SBI said in a release on the event that was organised as part of the ongoing iconic week celebration of AKAM.

Mr.Mishra said banks in Telangana have been lending to various segments and the credit-deposit ratio in the State was more than 100% and one of the highest in the country.

Separately, Indian Bank in a release said it has 77 branches in Hyderabad and nearly 155 branches in Telangana. At the programme, Mr.Chandra Prakash handed over sanction letters for loans totalling to ₹ 57.36 crore under different schemes to customers in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.