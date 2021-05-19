Banks likely to retain new branch timings

The 8 a.m.-12 noon work hours likely to continue with extension of lockdown

Banks in Telangana, that for a week now have been keeping open branches for customers from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, are likely to stick to the same timings beyond May 20.

It looks imminent in the backdrop of the State government extending the lockdown till May 30. The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) is expected to meet, virtually, in all likelihood on Thursday to discuss the further course since it had approved the new, four-hour schedule for the branches only up to May 20.

The SLBC had in the advisory last week to Controller of all banks on the new timings had said if required the decision would be reviewed for further extension. The decision followed the State government announcing a 10-day lockdown from May 12. Sources said though the SLBC move was independent of the lockdown, the State government extending the restrictions is likely to play a major part in sticking to the new timings.

Besides reduced working hours, the banks are likely to continue operating the branches as well as other offices with 50% staff. These were the two key measures bank unions had been demanding since the beginning of second COVID-19 wave.

Though the SLBC had recommended reducing the working hours of the branches on April 21, it could not be implemented for want of government approval.

While all bank branches have been working from 8 a.m to 12 noon, some banks continue to operate other facilities such as administrative offices to the usual, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, sources said.

On customer footfall, sources said most branches hardly receive any customer after 10 a.m. since lockdown restrictions are in place from 10 a.m.to 6 a.m. (the next day).