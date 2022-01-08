Banks in Telangana surpass street vendor scheme target

HYDERABAD

08 January 2022 21:50 IST

Banks in Telangana have disbursed loans under PM SVANidhi scheme first tranche to 3,45,100 street vendors, surpassing the target of extending the special micro credit facility to 3.40 lakh such beneficiaries.

The banks aim to clear the pending applications under the first and second tranche by January 15 and disburse the sum by January 25, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) of Telangana said in a release on a review meeting.

Additional Secretary to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Sanjay Kumar chaired the virtual meeting on the subject on January 7. Department of Financial Services official G.B. Panda, Special Chief Secretary to department of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, MEPMA managing director N. Satyanarayana, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, SBI general manager and SLBC convenor Krishan Sharma, controllers of banks and LDMs participated in the meeting.

According to PM SVANidhi website, the scheme is fully funded by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and is to facilitate working capital loan up to ₹10,000 for street vendors.