Hyderabad

Banks’ credit outreach camps held

Credit outreach programmes, being conducted by banks across the State this month as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, were held in the three districts of Hyderabad, Yadadri and Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Additional Collector of Hyderabad N. Venkateswarlu inaugurated the programme, for the district, here in the presence of SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran and senior executives from various public and private sector banks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkateswarlu urged banks to improve credit flow in the district. Mr. Jhingran said the credit deposit ratio of 111% of Hyderabad district was appreciable and urged bankers to maintain the tempo.

SBI Hyderabad Circle in a release said participating banks, under the outreach initiative this month, have sanctioned loans totalling ₹233 crore under various schemes such as PMEGP, Mudra and Standup India in Hyderabad. The loans sanctioned across Telangana, under the initiative, is around ₹970 crore, sources said.

The credit outreach programme for Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Kamareddy, Jagtial and Jogulamba Gadwal districts will be held on Thursday.


