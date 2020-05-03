Banks advise customers against crowding at branches

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana on Saturday said the Centre’s ₹500 ex gratia payment to women Jan Dhan account holders for this month will be released from May 4 onwards.

It also announced a schedule of withdrawal for the women Jan Dhan account holders, drawn up as a measure to maintain social distancing, ensure orderly withdrawal and avoid crowding at bank branches.

As per the schedule, beneficiaries whose account numbers end with 0 or 1 are required to visit the branch on May 4, account numbers with last digits 2 or 3 on May 5, last digits 4 or 5 on May 6, last digits 6 or 7 on May 8, and last digits 8 or 9 on May 11. The credit into their account would be advised through SMS by respective banks. After May 12, the beneficiaries may go to the CSP(BC)/ATM/branch on any day as per the normal banking hours.

SLBC convenor and State Bank of India General Manager U.N.N. Maiya said customers can withdraw as per their requirement and convenient time.

Once the amount is credited into the account it will not be taken back by the government. Withdrawal facility is also available at India Post Payment Banks if Aadhaar numbers are mapped to the account. As part of the COVID-19 relief package, the Centre had announced an ex gratia payment of ₹ 500 to each women Jan Dhan account holders for three months, beginning April.

Govt. support

As regards Telangana government’s support of providing ₹1,500 each to Food Security Card (white ration card) holders, for this month, the SLBC said the amount will be credited into the accounts of beneficiaries from May 2 onwards.

The credit will also be advised through SMS by the respective banks. The State government had announced ₹1,500 support each to the white ration card holders for April and May.