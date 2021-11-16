Hyderabad

Banks achieve 70% Kharif loan target

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana, has said crop loan disbursements for the six months ended September totalled ₹24,898 crore in the State.

“Up to September in the current financial year, banks have lent ₹24,898 crore under crop loans and [thereby] achieved 69.81% of Kharif target under annual credit plan,” the SLBC said in a release on its quarterly review meeting held here on Tuesday.

Making a presentation on the performance of the banks, SLBC president and SBI CGM Amit Jhingran said as on September 30 total deposits of the banks stood at ₹6,17,760 crore, while total advances were at ₹6,80,234 crore. The banks disbursed ₹6,915 crore as agriculture term loans towards Investment Credit as well as agri allied, infrastructure and ancillary activities upto September.

Under priority sector, banks disbursed loans totalling ₹56,557 crore. thus achieving 46.91 % of the annual targets. Disbursements to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment stood at ₹21,426 crore, translating into an achievement of 54.44% of the annual target.

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, Minority Welfare and Senior Citizen Welfare Koppula Eswar, Finance Secretary K.Ramakrishna Rao, senior government officials and bankers participated in the meeting.


