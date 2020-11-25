Banking operations may be hit

HYDERABAD

25 November 2020 00:21 IST

State Bank of India to function as usual

Banking operations in the State are likely to be impacted on November 26 as three major unions of bank employees and officers, working in many public sector banks, will be part of a nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

With 20,000 bank employees and officers in Telangana set to participate in the strike, it is unlikely that any customer facing work will be possible in many banks, said P. Venkataramaiah, General Secretary of the Telangana unit of Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI).

State Bank of India, however, will function as usual since its workforce is not participating in the strike, sources in the country’s largest lender said. So will be the private sector banks.

Mr.Venkataramaiah said other unions directly participating in the strike are the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and the All India Bank Officers Association. Some other unions, he said, will be lending support to the strike called by the central trade unions against certain changes in the Labour laws.

The BEFI leader said others officers unions who are not directly participating in the strike have declared that their members will not perform clerical duties on that day. For the protesting workforce, the strike will provide a forum to voice their opposition to the recent recommendation of a RBI working group that large corporates may be allowed to promote banks, as also the decision of the central bank to hand over the reins of LVB to a private bank.