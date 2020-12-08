Banking operations hit in semi-urban, rural areas

SBI branches in Hyderabad remained open; PNB services not greatly impacted

Banking operations in several parts of Telangana, especially functioning of public sector bank (PSB) branches in semi-urban and rural areas, were impacted following the Bharat bandh on Tuesday.

Branches in some places could not be opened, sources among bank unions as well as officials of PSBs confirmed.

A few unions representing bank employees and officers, including the Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI), had extended support to the bandh.

The impact on banking operations, however, was more on account of others participating in the bandh, in many areas, insisting on the branches as well as commercial establishments remaining closed, sources said.

Mahboobnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and even in some parts of Hyderabad, bank branches were closed, BEFI Telangana unit general secretary P.Venkataramaiah said.

State Bank of India branches in Hyderabad were open. At a branch, an officer said the bank unions had instructed members not to transact business. Sources in Punjab National Bank said though there was not much effect of the bandh on the functioning of branches in the twin cities, facilities in other parts of Telangana remained closed.

LPG supplies

There, however, was no significant impact on the functioning of petrol bunks and supply of LPG refills in Hyderabad. Barring some delay on account of traffic jams, there were no reports of cooking gas refill supplies getting impact, sources among LPG distributors said.