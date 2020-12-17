Bankers to offer support

Giving a boost to the government’s efforts to promote online land transactions, bankers assured their cooperation to the government and the Registration and Stamps department in the registration process.
A delegation of bankers appreciated the banking and mortgage module incorporated in the registration portal claiming it will bring more transparency in the system. The bankers participated in a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday.
The Chief Secretary explained the new registration process introduced for agricultural and non-agricultural asserts. A detailed presentation was made on the banking and mortgage module.
Govt. rates
Meanwhile, the government has announced the rates for registering non-agricultural properties through the special window opened recently.
Parties intending to opt for change of land use from agriculture to non-agricultural purposes should apply for conversion through the relevant Acts.
The government has fixed the charges as 2% of the basic value of the land covered under the GHMC limits. It will be 3% for areas other than GHMC limits.
