Bank unions call nationwide strike on January 30, 31

January 14, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide bank strike on January 30 and 31 to demand the introduction of a five-day working week, adequate recruitment in all cadres and reverting to the old pension scheme, among others.

An umbrella body of officers and employees unions of nine banks, the UFBU took the decision to revive its agitation, for resolution of the demands, at a meeting held earlier this week in Mumbai. The UFBU is also demanding immediate commencement of negotiations on the charter of demands for wage revision, updating of pension for retirees and resolution of residual issues.

It has proposed to hold demonstrations for two days in the run-up to the strike.

The UFBU had in June given a call for strike but deferred it after the Indian Banks’ Association, at a conciliation meeting called by Chief Labour Commissioner, agreed to hold discussions.

On the demand for recruitment, UFBU convenor Sanjeev K. Bandlish said there was an acute shortage of staff in most branches in all the cadres.

Accusing the bank managements of not recruiting adequate number of staff to fill up the vacancies, he said that due to this the workload for existing employees and officers had increased, “leading to frustration and demotivation of the workforce”.