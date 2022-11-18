Bank strike today

November 18, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A nationwide bank strike called by the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on November 19 is likely to impact operations at public sector banks branches across Telangana.

The AIBEA, which is a body of bank employees, had called for the strike in support of its various demands and to highlight alleged “unilateral decisions in violation of the existing provisions of Bipartite Settlement in some of the banks and attacks on jobs and job security and vindictive actions in some other banks,” general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said.

State Bank of India, in a stock exchange filing, said “while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the day of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent by the strike.”

With United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine bank employees and officers unions, including AIBEA, is not part of the strike, a leader of UFBU said. As AIBEA has called for the strike, the impact on the operations was likely to be felt in branches where its members are more in numbers.