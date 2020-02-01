Bank strike hits services

Banking operations at branches of public sector banks across the State were impacted on Friday as thousands of employees and officers launched a two-day strike in support of their demands related to wage negotiations and service conditions.

An estimated 25,000 bank employees and officers participated in the strike, said R. Sriram, convenor (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State unit) of the United Forum of Bank Unions.

Noting that around 2,300 branches of the banks in Telangana figured in the strike, he said branch banking services as well as clearing transactions were not possible. While there were no reports of ATMs may running out of cash, this is unlikely to be the case on Saturday, the second day of the strike, as facilities attached to branches were not likely to be replenished, he said.

The UFBU comprises nine unions of bank employees and officers.

In a statement, AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said 10 lakh bank employees and officers participated in the nationwide strike demanding immediate conclusion of the 11th bipartite settlement on wage revision and service conditions. Wage revision settlement in banks is due from November 2017.

Banking transactions were affected. Most of the bank branches remained closed. Cash could not be deposited or withdrawn. Cheques could not be sent to Clearing House, he said.