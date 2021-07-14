Bank security guard opens fire on employee

Victim used to tease the accused quite often

An armed security guard working at the State Bank of India, Gunfoundry, on Wednesday opened fire on a bank employee after a verbal altercation broke out between the two.

According to Abids police, the incident happened around 3.30 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad said that accused Sardar Khan (54) is an ex-serviceman from Warangal. He has been working at the bank for around nine years. Khan was reportedly talking to the victim, identified as Surendra, an outsourcing employee, discharging duties similar to those of Group IV employees.

Surendra had a habit of taunting Khan in a jocular manner. However on Wednesday, Khan allegedly was offended and in a fit of rage, opened fire with his pump-action shot gun. The victim sustained injuries on the left side of his torso.

“Khan fired three rounds from his single barrel shotgun. Two hit the wall, and the pellets from the third hit and injured Surendra. He was taken to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderguda. Doctors said he is out of danger,” Mr. Prasad told The Hindu.

Soon after the firing was reported, police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The entrance of the bank was closed, and Clues team too, arrived at the spot. Police booked an attempt to murder case against the accused.