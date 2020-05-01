Bank correspondents making a killing in rural areas

Taking maximum advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, business correspondents of commercial banks are making a killing in rural Telangana, fleecing customers in need of cash.

Designated business correspondents are given micro-ATMs by banks, through which cash payouts can be made in remote areas which are out of reach for bank branches.

Micro-ATMs are hand held devices with a card slot resembling the POS (Point of Sale) machines. They are also equipped with a fingerprint scanner, so that those without debit card too can withdraw cash from their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

With the Central and State governments releasing monetary support for families below the poverty line in addition to the extra ration, several people need to withdraw cash from their accounts. However, with branches existing far away and with no means of transport, people are forced to depend on the business correspondents.

The business correspondents are paid per transaction by the bank, which ranges between ₹10 for a transaction of ₹500, to ₹250 for transaction of over ₹25,000 in value. To withdraw the ₹1,500 per month granted by the State government, ₹50 is the rate charged by the correspondents.

“Usually, three or four micro ATMs are kept at Mee Seva centres. However, the centres are closed now, and the ATMs are taken out and handed over to others on hire, and sent to different places, for disbursal of cash,” Vineet (name changed), a person running such a centre in Manchal mandal, said.

Apart from the commission they are entitled to, it is alleged that the correspondents are charging a cut from customers.

“A minimum of ₹20 is charged for withdrawal of ₹500. The cut keeps increasing with the amount withdrawn. People too are not questioning, because otherwise, they will have to travel to ATMs or banks which are far off,” he says.

However, the fleecing does not stop there. If the amount to withdraw is big, the correspondents are giving them in several instalments, as they do not wish to reduce their commission, he said.