Bank branches likely to see more footfalls today

16 March 2021 23:09 IST

Two-day stir against privatisation ends

Public sector bank branches are expected to receive more footfalls when they open on Wednesday after a two-day strike against privatisation of banks that saw thousands of employees participating.

It appears imminent, but will not be difficult to manage as usually banks have more customers visiting the branches for transactions during the first week, sources among bankers said. But with the branches set to open after four days – second Saturday, Sunday and two days’ strike – numbers of customers, especially in rural areas, seeking to access various services are likely to be higher.

On Tuesday, the second day of the nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions, the impact on the operations was same with little work possible as the branches of public sector, old generation private and regional rural banks remained closed.

UFBU convenor for Telangana R. Sriram said the response of clerical cadre employees and officers, up to pay Scale III, to the strike call was overwhelming. Sources in SBI said a chunk of the employees participating, the number of those who reported for work was less.

According to Mr. Sriram, the UFBU, which comprises nine unions of bank employees and officers, will wait for sometime and in the event of the government continuing with its proposal to privatise two banks, would plan for further protest programmes.