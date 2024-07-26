GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Banjara Hills police arrest man on charges of rape and extortion

Published - July 26, 2024 03:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape, extortion, and criminal intimidation by the Banjara Hills police. Police said that Sahil Khan alias Mohd. Afsaruddin, a businessman, allegedly recorded videos of the woman without her knowledge and used them to blackmail her into having an affair with him. The police have seized a luxury watch, a sports car and a smartphone from his possession.

According to the police, the woman alleged that Khan also extorted cash, gold, and costly smartphones from her. He was also accused of taking ₹4 lakh in cash from her through an associate in Zahera Nagar. 

They added that the accused’s wife, Sahar Khan, allegedly encouraged his actions. While Khan was apprehended on July 24 and remanded in judicial custody, efforts are on to nab his associates Majid, Abu, and his wife Sahar Khan, the police added.

