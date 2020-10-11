Bangladeshi woman, Hyderabadi husband held for running brothel

Moyna Akhtar aka Shafeeq Ul Islam (35), wife of Gunda Anjaneyulu (38) from Boduppal, is also accused of fraudulently obtaining an Aadhaar card and other documents in India.

Hyderabad

11 October 2020 00:49 IST

A Bangladeshi woman and her husband, an Indian, were arrested by Uppal police on Friday, for allegedly trafficking young girls from Bangladesh and running a flesh racket.

Moyna Akhtar aka Shafeeq Ul Islam (35), wife of Gunda Anjaneyulu (38) from Boduppal, is also accused of fraudulently obtaining Aadhaar card and other documents in India.

A native of Narayanganj district in Bangladesh, she illegally entered India 14 years ago and married Anjaneyulu, who hails from Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district.

Advertising

Advertising

As her earnings were not sufficient, she started luring innocent young women in Bangladesh on the pretext of a job in Hyderabad, and when they came here, forced them into prostitution. She was arrested in 2015 by Vanasthalipuram police on similar charges.

Police said that the brothel was also being run by Shaila Shaik of Bangladesh, Ismathora Khatoon of Kolkata, Ruby Malakar and Indira.

Currently, Shaila Shaik and Ismathora Khatoon are in the safe custody of Prajwala Home, while Ruby Malakar is at Kukatpally Home and Indira at her residence at Khairatabad.

“After being released from jail in November 2017, Moyna Akhtar did not change her behaviour, and indulged in running a prostitution racket with Mohammed Afeez Ahmed,” the investigators said.