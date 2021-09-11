Hyderabad

‘Bangaru Telangana’ claims are hollow: Praveen Kumar

Former IPS officer and coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) in Telangana, R.S. Praveen Kumar, at a meeting in Khammam on Saturday.  

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State coordinator and former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar has alleged that the toiling masses continue to live in abysmal conditions in various parts of Telangana in sharp contrast to the oft-repeated claims of the persons at the helm about “Bangaru Telangana” regime.

Mr Praveen was speaking at an interactive meeting with the villagers of Yallannagar in Konijerla mandal on Saturday.

Some aggrieved women farmers of the village narrated their tale of woe before the former IPS officer turned BSP State coordinator.

One of them alleged that several women farmers including a few nursing mothers of the village were recently arrested by the police and lodged in the district jail for a couple of days before being released on bail.

"We were implicated in false cases for trying to assert our rights over lands being cultivated by us for several years," she alleged, deploring that they were living in pathetic conditions, devoid of basic amenities, in the village. Moved by her plight, Mr Praveen said the situation in the village resembled the interior and backward areas of some of the poor African countries.

"The abysmal conditions prevailing in the village speaks volumes about the hollow claims of the persons at the helm about Bangaru Telangana," he alleged.

He demanded that the TRS dispensation immediately provide basic amenities to the toiling masses hailing from marginalised sections in the village and sanction pattas to local farmers for podu lands as per the Forest Rights Act.


