‘Bangaru Coolie’ of TRS issue pending with Election Commission, Revanth told

Hyderabad

15 September 2020 22:34 IST

Congress MP raises issue of TRS raising funds by earning lakhs of rupees for ordinary work

Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said the ‘Bangaru Coolie’ issue related the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders collecting funds from public was pending with the Election Commission, which has now asked the complainant A. Revanth Reddy to approach the police and the Income Tax department.

In a written answer to a question raised by the Congress MP Revanth Reddy, he said the issue was initially referred to the Election Commission by the Delhi High Court. The High Court directed the issue to the Election Commission based on the petition from Mr. Revanth Reddy, then an MLA from the Telugu Desam Party and now a Congress MP. Mr. Reddy had sought action against the TRS for raising funds from people terming it as ‘Bangaru Coolie’ where the State Ministers and MLAs were donated, sometimes in lakhs, for ordinary work like selling juice, ice creams or saris to raise funds for the party plenary.

In his question, Mr. Reddy wanted to know whether the Finance Ministry has received complaints against political parties related to the collection of party funds in the last five years, details of action taken against those complaints; and the details of specific cases of such complaints and the action taken related to Telangana. Mr. Thakur said the Election Commission forwarded the complaints to Central Board of Direct Taxes and recently informed the petitioner that the issue may be taken up with the concerned authorities - police and Income Tax department.

