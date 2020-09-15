‘Bangaru Coolie’ of TRS issue pending with Election Commission, Revanth told

Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said the ‘Bangaru Coolie’ issue related the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders collecting funds from public was pending with the Election Commission, which has now asked the complainant A. Revanth Reddy to approach the police and the Income Tax department.
In a written answer to a question raised by the Congress MP Revanth Reddy, he said the issue was initially referred to the Election Commission by the Delhi High Court. The High Court directed the issue to the Election Commission based on the petition from Mr. Revanth Reddy, then an MLA from the Telugu Desam Party and now a Congress MP. Mr. Reddy had sought action against the TRS for raising funds from people terming it as ‘Bangaru Coolie’ where the State Ministers and MLAs were donated, sometimes in lakhs, for ordinary work like selling juice, ice creams or saris to raise funds for the party plenary.
In his question, Mr. Reddy wanted to know whether the Finance Ministry has received complaints against political parties related to the collection of party funds in the last five years, details of action taken against those complaints; and the details of specific cases of such complaints and the action taken related to Telangana. Mr. Thakur said the Election Commission forwarded the complaints to Central Board of Direct Taxes and recently informed the petitioner that the issue may be taken up with the concerned authorities - police and Income Tax department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath